373 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $687,935,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,177,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,368,000 after buying an additional 2,269,652 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $240,422,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 19,519.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,295,000 after purchasing an additional 913,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,949,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,672,000 after purchasing an additional 899,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Waste Connections from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Melius started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Waste Connections from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Waste Connections from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.29.
Waste Connections Price Performance
Shares of WCN opened at $190.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $167.51 and a one year high of $201.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.90 and its 200-day moving average is $187.50.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.
Waste Connections Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
