Short Interest in Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Expands By 55.4%

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the May 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance

Shares of AMNF stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $255.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.15. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.98 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 19.11%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Armanino Foods of Distinction to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

Featured Stories

