Highline Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,130,740,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 24,958.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,172,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4,248.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,361,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,460,215,000 after buying an additional 1,566,658 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $200.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.80 and a 200 day moving average of $210.81. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 24.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

