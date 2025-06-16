Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,661 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after buying an additional 399,008 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,408.2% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 78,157 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 72,975 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,071 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $83.81 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.39.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

