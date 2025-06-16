Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Short Interest Down 44.9% in May

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCCGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,583,100 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the May 15th total of 4,689,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,772,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.83. 2,445,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,059,486. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -130.48 and a beta of 2.02.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

