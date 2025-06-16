Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Up 74.1% in May

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Digerati Technologies Stock Performance

Digerati Technologies stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,201. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.22. Digerati Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud wide area network (WAN) or software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, video conferencing, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN or SD-WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

