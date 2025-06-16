Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires 3,139 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.5% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $266,741.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,750.12. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 9,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $783,838.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,040. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $87.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average of $79.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $89.85.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

