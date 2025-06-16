Head-To-Head Contrast: Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Free Report) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Origin Bancorp and Orange County Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Orange County Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Orange County Bancorp has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.74%. Given Orange County Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orange County Bancorp is more favorable than Origin Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

47.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Orange County Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $347.14 million 3.04 $87.71 million $3.21 10.69 Orange County Bancorp $108.43 million 2.83 $27.88 million $2.41 9.72

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp. Orange County Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Orange County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Origin Bancorp pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orange County Bancorp pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Origin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Orange County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 20.47% 10.45% 0.97% Orange County Bancorp 19.47% 15.51% 1.12%

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats Orange County Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.

About Orange County Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, residential real estate loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides traditional trust and administration, asset management, financial planning, and wealth management services. The company operates full-service branches and loan production office in Orange, Westchester, Rockland, and Bronx counties in New York. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.