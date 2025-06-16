Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 847 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $148,456,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,501,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $123.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.71 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.17.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

