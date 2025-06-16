Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.55.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.37. 568,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,356,061. The stock has a market cap of $181.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 3,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

