Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock Price

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.55% from the stock’s previous close.

CRGY has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup downgraded Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRGY

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of Crescent Energy stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $9.47. 1,030,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $16.94.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $950.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.55 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,233,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $798,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 485,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 270,859 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 7,793.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 847,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 836,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.