Columbus Macro LLC Has $4.54 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $106.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.03. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

