Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of VO stock opened at $271.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $268.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.76.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.