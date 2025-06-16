Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:PSX opened at $122.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.35. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $150.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

