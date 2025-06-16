M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. Acquires 787 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of GE opened at $236.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $257.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.15.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

