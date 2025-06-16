Paul A. Mahon Sells 11,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.96, for a total transaction of $3,079,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,297,208.76. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR stock traded up $4.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $288.10. The company had a trading volume of 235,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,066. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.20. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 target price (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.08.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

