BDF Gestion Decreases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BDF Gestion trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Intuit by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,854,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,988,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,244,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,757,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,958,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total transaction of $53,700,530.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,063,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,808,208.55. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.80, for a total transaction of $1,124,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,408 shares of company stock worth $213,441,865 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $753.98 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $773.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $664.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $630.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $789.00 price objective (up from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $742.00 price target (up previously from $642.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.95.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

