Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,033,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 18,286 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock valued at $188,456,658. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR opened at $137.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $324.25 billion, a PE ratio of 723.20, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average of $95.01. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $140.09.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair set a $84.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.30.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

