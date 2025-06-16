BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,400 shares, a growth of 86.2% from the May 15th total of 165,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 771.0 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Stock Performance

Shares of NCBDF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 405. BANDAI NAMCO has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BANDAI NAMCO in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BANDAI NAMCO Company Profile

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

