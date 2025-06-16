Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $48,348,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Certuity LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 103,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 707,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.06 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $482.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.