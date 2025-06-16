Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,009 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE V opened at $352.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $650.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.77.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.80.
View Our Latest Stock Report on V
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,448 shares of company stock valued at $50,133,659 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.