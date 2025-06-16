Top Lithium Stocks To Consider – June 13th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, Albemarle, SolarEdge Technologies, Eos Energy Enterprises, QuantumScape, and Enovix are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, refining or production of lithium and lithium-based products—chiefly used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics and grid storage. By buying lithium stocks, investors gain direct exposure to the metal’s supply-demand dynamics, which are driven by the accelerating shift toward clean energy and electrification. Because their performance closely tracks lithium prices and technological advances in battery chemistry, these stocks can exhibit higher volatility than broader markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.66. 14,479,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,641,242. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $481.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,276. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $113.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $21.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. 5,945,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,612,345. The company has a market capitalization of $909.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $7.36.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.37. 4,876,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,527,654. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.07 and a quick ratio of 14.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,407,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,649. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.00. Enovix has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $18.68.

