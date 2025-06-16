Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 513 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Dover Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 837,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,212,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $89.28 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $96.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day moving average of $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

