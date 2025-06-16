Promising Oil Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 13th

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Occidental Petroleum, and United States Steel are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, production, refining, transportation or marketing of crude oil and petroleum products. Investors buy and sell these equities to gain exposure to the oil industry’s profits and risks, which are influenced by factors such as global supply and demand, geopolitical events and commodity price fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.69. 14,479,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,641,242. The stock has a market cap of $481.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.40. 8,185,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,143,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $253.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.35 and a 200 day moving average of $149.32.

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

NYSE:COP traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,888,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,400,365. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $118.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.02.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

OXY stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,105,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,820,889. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

X stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.42. 12,881,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,838,075. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

