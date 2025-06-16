Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,649 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $921,398,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,020,000 after acquiring an additional 243,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,948 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,651,000 after acquiring an additional 452,063 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $130.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.69. The stock has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

