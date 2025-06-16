Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Short Interest Up 41.0% in May

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Trading Down 2.8%

OTCMKTS:NKRKY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.50. 2,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,457. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Cuts Dividend

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.0641 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.

