Best Agriculture Stocks To Watch Today – June 15th

Apollo Global Management, Deere & Company, and Chubb are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve the production, processing or support of agricultural goods and services—ranging from farm equipment manufacturers and seed or fertilizer suppliers to crop growers and agribusiness firms. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to trends in food demand, commodity prices and technological advances in farming. Performance in this sector is often shaped by factors such as weather conditions, government policies and global trade dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO stock traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.16. 4,237,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,949,535. The company has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

DE stock traded down $7.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $509.04. 824,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,748. The company has a market cap of $137.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $487.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $533.78.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

CB stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.59. 964,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.72. Chubb has a 52 week low of $251.42 and a 52 week high of $306.91.

