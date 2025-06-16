Keystone Wealth Services LLC Buys 784 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1%

VOO opened at $548.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $521.36 and a 200 day moving average of $533.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

