Retirement Solution LLC Acquires 112 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Retirement Solution LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.3% of Retirement Solution LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Retirement Solution LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,993,000 after buying an additional 756,990 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,354,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,886,000 after acquiring an additional 52,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,614,000 after acquiring an additional 568,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $526.96 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $492.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.