North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,944,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,743,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,209 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,866,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,593,940,000 after buying an additional 3,218,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,391,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,505,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,989,525,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,814,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011,983 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY opened at $49.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average of $54.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

