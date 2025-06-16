Insider Selling: Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXSGet Free Report) Senior Officer Vasile Gelu Ticala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$201.00, for a total transaction of C$402,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 596 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$119,796. This trade represents a 77.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

KXS stock traded down C$3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$197.56. 15,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,701. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52 week low of C$132.93 and a 52 week high of C$202.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$188.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$175.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 196.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.

KXS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. ATB Capital lowered Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Kinaxis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$205.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

