Boothe Investment Group Inc. Purchases 7,804 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 3.2% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 25.6% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 95.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after buying an additional 342,476 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 7.6% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 123,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 54.3% during the first quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 25,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $24.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

