Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Trust Point Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,338,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,448,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $293.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

