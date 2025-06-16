Keystone Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $293.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

