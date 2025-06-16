Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,047,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,772 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,562,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,488 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $362,773,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,498,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,678,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,244,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,328 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $211.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.24 and a 200 day moving average of $188.82. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

