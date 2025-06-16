The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.86.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $160.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $375.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $156.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.64.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

