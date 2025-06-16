Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,790 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.0% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,991,337 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $147,280,000 after buying an additional 131,699 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 49,177 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.1% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,219 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.2% during the first quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Argus lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.01 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

