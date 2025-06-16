Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2025

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,084,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,542,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.53 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.