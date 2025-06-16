Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,084,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,542,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.53 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

