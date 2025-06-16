Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

