Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $99.89 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average of $112.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

