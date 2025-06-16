Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Decreased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $497,648,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $168,790,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $142,185,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14,119.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,189,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,893,000 after buying an additional 1,181,240 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $122.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $150.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips 66

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.