Short Interest in Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Grows By 70.2%

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.0 days.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance

DPBSF remained flat at C$32.00 during midday trading on Monday. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 52 week low of C$22.70 and a 52 week high of C$42.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.56.

About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Assets & Logistics, and Freight Services & Trading. The Assets & Logistics segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to Freight Services & Trading.

