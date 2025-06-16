Short Interest in Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Grows By 69.3%

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,052,300 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the May 15th total of 1,802,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,261.5 days.

Essity AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of ETTYF stock remained flat at $27.65 during trading on Monday. Essity AB has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $31.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.36.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

Further Reading

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services in Europe, North and Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wet wipes, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under the TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands to family caregivers, professional caregivers, and patients and consumers through pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions, and e-commerce.

