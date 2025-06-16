Short Interest in Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Grows By 69.3%

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,052,300 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the May 15th total of 1,802,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,261.5 days.
Essity AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of ETTYF stock remained flat at $27.65 during trading on Monday. Essity AB has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $31.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.36.
Essity AB (publ) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Essity AB (publ)
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is D-Wave’s Latest $400M Sales Agreement a Dilution Deal-Breaker?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Iran Conflict Fuels Fertilizer Stocks’ Bullish Setup
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- SoundHound’s AI Growth Story Is Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.