Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Highline Wealth Partners LLC

Highline Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 37,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 18,116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $160.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $56.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.24.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

