Short Interest in Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Decreases By 48.1%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,300 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the May 15th total of 449,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 466.6 days.
Gold Road Resources Price Performance
Shares of ELKMF remained flat at $2.46 during midday trading on Monday. Gold Road Resources has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.
Gold Road Resources Company Profile
