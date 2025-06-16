Greg Washer Sells 9,648 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director Greg Washer sold 9,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $95,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 308,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,505.04. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Greg Washer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, Greg Washer sold 6,647 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $66,868.82.

On Friday, June 13th, Greg Washer sold 3,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $30,300.00.

On Friday, May 16th, Greg Washer sold 140 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $1,254.40.

On Thursday, May 15th, Greg Washer sold 6,254 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $57,286.64.

Consumer Portfolio Services Price Performance

Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 19.17 and a quick ratio of 19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.95. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $12.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $106.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 145,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 620.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

