Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP Sells $198,053.46 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) EVP David Scott Offer sold 4,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $198,053.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,763,999.70. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, David Scott Offer sold 9,759 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $422,076.75.

On Wednesday, June 4th, David Scott Offer sold 35,394 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,517,340.78.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, David Scott Offer sold 11,025 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $472,972.50.

On Tuesday, May 13th, David Scott Offer sold 32,172 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $1,350,902.28.

On Friday, May 2nd, David Scott Offer sold 87,093 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $3,172,797.99.

Flex Price Performance

FLEX stock opened at $43.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.29. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $45.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Flex from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Institutional Trading of Flex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flex

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

