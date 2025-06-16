Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Increased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $24.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

