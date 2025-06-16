Analysts Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target at C$77.00

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$73.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$60.68 and a 52-week high of C$80.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

