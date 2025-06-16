D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases 69 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.9%

GS opened at $613.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $437.37 and a twelve month high of $672.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.58 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Daiwa America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

